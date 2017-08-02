FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions are behind us with rain chances increasing through this weekend

Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the lower 70s. There could be a stray shower or two tonight. Rain chances are down to 20% for tonight.

Rain will become more likely the next few days due to a stationary front coming through the area. This will increase our moisture and keep rain chances up. Rain chances will be above average through the weekend. For Thursday particularly, we will have rain chances at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday, showers and thunderstorms remain likely and more widespread. Rain chances are 60%. Rain is more likely in the afternoon. With the amount of rain, it will help keep temperatures down. Especially after a thunderstorm has passed. Highs are only in the upper 80s.

The start of next weekend on Saturday will also be another wet day. Rain chances are at 60% with scattered showers and thunderstorms. With these storms, we could see potential heavy rainfall. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. Monday will continue to have rain chances at 40%. Both Sunday and Monday will have mostly cloudy skies in between any showers.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still have rain chances up near average. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees, depending on how much sunshine we get before any rain.

We will continue to monitor the tropics, but as of now, there is no potential development taking place out in the Atlantic or the Gulf, therefore no threat to southwest Louisiana.