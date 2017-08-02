Two in custody for multiple burglaries while another still at large

Two people are in custody On Monday, June 26 at approximately 10:00 a.m., a CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit (VCIU) detective responded to a complaint of five vehicle burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the area of Gulf Highway and one complaint of a vehicle burglary of a locked car, where the suspect busted a window, in the area of E. Gauthier Road in Lake Charles. During further investigation VCIU detectives were able to identify the suspects responsible for all six vehicle b...More >>
To make the most of this school year, every child needs the proper tools to participate fully in class. The list of supplies is long, and for some parents, it can be a challenge to provide their child with everything they need to succeed. That's why KPLC, the Salvation Army and Wendy's are teaming up to make sure every child can get off to a good start.More >>
National night out is a day to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities across the United States. Tuesday night the town of Iowa participated for the second time. Residents of Iowa took part in several family-friendly activities, free food and had a chance to meet those who protect and serve.More >>
A federal judge in Louisiana has retired several months after taking medical leave to get treatment for severe alcoholism.More >>
