Two in custody for multiple burglaries while another still at large

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has identified three individuals responsible for half a dozen vehicle burglaries in the area of Gulf Highway in Lake Charles.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the deputies responded to a report on June 26, regarding five vehicle burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the area of Gulf Highway and one report of a vehicle burglary of a locked car in the area of E. Gauthier Road. The suspects responsible for all six vehicle burglaries were identified as John M. Guillory, 18, Darrien C. Guillory, 19, and Charlie Y. Guillory, 20, of Lake Charles.

On July 17, John Guillory was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, Myers said. His 5,500 bond was set by Judge Clayton Davis. Several days later on July 19, Judge Clayton Davis signed a warrant in the amount of $4,600 for Darrien Guillory’s arrest and $4,300 for Charlie Guillory’s arrest. On July 21, Darrien Guillory turned himself in and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Myers asks anyone with information regarding Charlie Guillory's whereabouts to call lead Detective Greg Nall at 337-491-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

All three will be charged with five counts of simple burglary, four counts of theft under $750 and simple criminal property damage, Myers said.

