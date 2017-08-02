Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi retires from bench

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A federal judge in Louisiana has retired several months after taking medical leave to get treatment for severe alcoholism.

Tony Moore, clerk of court for the Western District of Louisiana, confirmed Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's disability retirement took effect on July 31.

Court records unsealed in April revealed Minaldi was required to get treatment for alcoholism so severe that a colleague asked a court to rule she cannot take care of herself.

An Associated Press investigation revealed Minaldi's pattern of unusual behavior on the bench preceding her mysterious removal from a string of cases last year.

Minaldi had been on medical leave since late December.

She began serving as a judge in the district's Lake Charles division after her nomination in 2003 by then-President George W. Bush.

