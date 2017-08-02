Iowa participates in National Night Out - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa participates in National Night Out

IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

National Night Out is a gathering to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities across the United States. Tuesday night, the town of Iowa participated for the second time. 

Residents of Iowa took part in several family-friendly activities, free food and had a chance to meet those who protect and serve. This year's night out was centered around the children, who were able to face-paint, jump on a bounce house and sit inside a police car. 

Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent says this was a chance for the community to see another side to law enforcement. 

"Police officers need to form a bond with our youth so they can grow up and know that the police officers are their friends," Vincent said. " If you start at a younger age, as they grow they'll feel more comfortable around police officers." 

Chief Vincent said due to the great turnout, he will be looking for more sponsors to make next year's night out an even better event.

