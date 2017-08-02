FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the return the next several days

Are dry days are quickly fleeting as radar is already showing quite a bit of rain over north and central Louisiana and over the northern Gulf of Mexico waters, leaving Southwest Louisiana dry to start the morning with the second half of the day not so dry.

The storms over west and central Louisiana are associated with an upper level disturbance that looks to weaken later this morning, keeping those storms north of the area, although a retreating warm front from the Gulf will increase our scattered storms moving inland through the late-morning and afternoon and being the main rain threat for our area today.

Some areas along the Cameron coastline will begin to see some rain moving onshore later this morning while areas further inland will see most of the scattered storms arriving closer to noon and through the afternoon hours.

The front will remain stationary over the area on Thursday and supply our part of the state with another high rain chance, for scattered thunderstorms mostly during the afternoon hours with daily downpours likely into the weekend as rain chances remain high at 60%.

On the flipside, the increased rain threat will keep daily high temperatures slightly cooler than average for this time of year, a time when we typically see our hottest days of the summer.

It won’t be raining all day every day, but there is about a 6 in 10 chance you’ll get caught in rain at some point over the next several afternoons, so make sure to pack your rain gear before heading out.

The remnants of Emily are out to sea, but the National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a new area of thunderstorms in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development they move northeastward into northern Florida by Thursday. Regardless of development, another heavy rain maker looks to be in the works for the Sunshine State as whatever develops heads away from Southwest Louisiana and poses no threat to our area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry