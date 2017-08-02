Bring Braylon back home through adoption

To make the most of this school year, every child needs the proper tools to participate fully in class. The list of supplies is long, and for some parents, it can be a challenge to provide their child with everything they need to succeed. That's why KPLC, the Salvation Army and Wendy's are teaming up to make sure every child can get off to a good start.More >>
Far from home and without a permanent family: 10-year-old Braylon is in foster care hours away from Lake Charles because of a shortage of foster homes. KPLC's Britney Glaser met up with Braylon for this month's The New Family Tree.More >>
Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet has received a $15 thousand dollar raise, bringing his salary from $40 thousand dollars a year to $55 thousand a year. The raise was approved during a meeting of the Welsh Town Council by a vote of 3-2. After the vote, Chief Crochet said he was grateful for the pay increase and said: " I understand there are some citizens that we are not going to please every time, but those people are welcome to voice their opinions and we'...More >>
Swiping left and right on dating apps is fun until the person you match with turns out to be a scammer or even have a lengthy criminal record. Millions of people are using dating apps now, and it seems there's a new one to download every week.More >>
