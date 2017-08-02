WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Back-to-school supply drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Back-to-school supply drive

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

 Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Police Chief in Welsh is officially getting a pay raise

A group of Lake Charles bus users is asking for longer operating hours, specifically during the evening. They have started a petition asking the city to expand the transit service in Lake Charles.

One man is facing charges this morning after targeting a local store manager.

A 10-year-old boy is far away from home and with no permanent family. In this month’s The New Family Tree, you’ll meet Braylon, a child who has spent many, many months in foster care and is hoping sharing his story will lead to an adoption.

Plus, it can be a dangerous world sometimes and putting yourself out there, online, looking for love - can leave you vulnerable. But a new app has launched and the creators call it the first dating platform that scans for criminal backgrounds.

And the KPLC school supply drive kicks off today. KPLC, the Salvation Army and Wendy's are teaming up to provide children in Southwest Louisiana with everything they need to succeed. You can drop off your donation of any new school supplies or uniforms at the Wendy's nearest you today. For more info, click HERE.

In weather, Wednesday will be warmer and more humid through the day with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances will be a bit higher at 40% with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • Welsh Police Chief Gets Large Raise

    Welsh Police Chief Gets Large Raise

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:45:03 GMT

    Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet has received a $15 thousand dollar raise, bringing his salary from $40 thousand dollars a year to $55 thousand a year. The raise was approved during a meeting of the Welsh Town Council by a vote of 3-2. After the vote, Chief Crochet said he was grateful for the pay increase and said: " I understand there are some citizens that we are not going to please every time, but those people are welcome to voice their opinions and we'...

  • Lake Charles community participates in National Night Out

    Lake Charles community participates in National Night Out

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:58:00 GMT
  • New dating app aims to protect users from criminals

    New dating app aims to protect users from criminals

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:47:39 GMT
    Swiping left and right on dating apps is fun until the person you match with turns out to be a scammer or even have a lengthy criminal record.  Millions of people are using dating apps now, and it seems there's a new one to download every week.

