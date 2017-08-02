WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Back-to-school supply drive

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet has received a $15 thousand dollar raise, bringing his salary from $40 thousand dollars a year to $55 thousand a year. The raise was approved during a meeting of the Welsh Town Council by a vote of 3-2. After the vote, Chief Crochet said he was grateful for the pay increase and said: " I understand there are some citizens that we are not going to please every time, but those people are welcome to voice their opinions and we'...More >>
Swiping left and right on dating apps is fun until the person you match with turns out to be a scammer or even have a lengthy criminal record. Millions of people are using dating apps now, and it seems there's a new one to download every week.More >>
Keisha Cormier is a mother of two and when the back-to-school season rolls around added expenses are also in the mix. "Yeah, it's a little steep," she said. "Sometimes, I need a little bit of help with it." So to relieve some of the stress on the families and their wallets. KPLC has teamed up with the Salvation Army and Wendy's for a back to school drive to make sure children across Southwest Louisiana are prepared to learn and succeed with the ...More >>
Right now bus service is provided Monday through Friday from 5:45 A.M. through 5:45 P.M. (except on City holidays). This leaves a huge gap in transportation at night and on the weekends, and is something many residents wish to change. "They may get off of work at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. with no transportation and on the weekend, no transportation," said one frustrated resident, Adam Frank. "I have kids and a lot of times I have to go get pampers an...More >>
