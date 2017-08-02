WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Back-to-school supply drive

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Police Chief in Welsh is officially getting a pay raise.

A group of Lake Charles bus users is asking for longer operating hours, specifically during the evening. They have started a petition asking the city to expand the transit service in Lake Charles.

One man is facing charges this morning after targeting a local store manager.

A 10-year-old boy is far away from home and with no permanent family. In this month’s The New Family Tree, you’ll meet Braylon, a child who has spent many, many months in foster care and is hoping sharing his story will lead to an adoption.

Plus, it can be a dangerous world sometimes and putting yourself out there, online, looking for love - can leave you vulnerable. But a new app has launched and the creators call it the first dating platform that scans for criminal backgrounds.

And the KPLC school supply drive kicks off today. KPLC, the Salvation Army and Wendy's are teaming up to provide children in Southwest Louisiana with everything they need to succeed. You can drop off your donation of any new school supplies or uniforms at the Wendy's nearest you today. For more info, click HERE.

In weather, Wednesday will be warmer and more humid through the day with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances will be a bit higher at 40% with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

