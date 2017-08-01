Lake Charles community participates in National Night Out

With a variety of locations to choose from this year’s National Night Out allowed the community to not only get to know one another, but local law enforcement as well.

Dixon- “Every night should be National Night Out," said Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon. "Every night should be the community getting together."

And though every night isn’t National Night Out, Tuesday night was, allowing local law enforcement to interact with the Lake Charles community.

Community is the police, and the police is the community, and we can only be as effective as the community allows us," said Dixon.

But this event not only allows people to get to know police officers, but also those that live in their community, that’s one of the reasons Laura Beth Prejean came out.

“It’s really important for us to be involved in our community and our neighborhood," said Prejean. "It helps us feel safe and we have events like this to get to know our neighbors and get to know what this neighborhood is all about.”

There were also plenty of activities around the city for children to do from hanging out with firefighters.

To enjoying yummy treats.

But as this year’s National Night Out came to a close,Dixon says nights like these help keep crime down.

“We’ve solved every homicide for the last four years, and I attribute that to the great community," he said. "The community wants to have a safe community and we appreciate the cooperation.”

Dixon is encouraging everyone to reach out to law enforcement if they have any problems in the community.

