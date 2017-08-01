Touchdown Live Two-A-Days returns for a second season

The high school football season is nearly upon us, and KPLC 7 Sports has your favorite local high school team covered with TDL Two-A-Days.

Two-A-Days takes you behind the scenes as players and coaches from across Southwest Louisiana prepare for the 2017 high school football season. Catch the team's preview on KPLC Sports at 6 p.m. and Nightcast, August 9 through 23.

