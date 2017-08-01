Touchdown Live Two-A-Days Preview Schedule

The high school football season is nearly upon us, and KPLC 7 Sports has your favorite local high school team covered with TDL Two-A-Days.
Two-A-Days takes you behind the scenes as players and coaches from across Southwest Louisiana prepare for the 2017 high school football season. Catch the team's preview on KPLC Sports at 6 p.m. and Nightcast, August 9 through 23.
Two-A-Days Preview Schedule
Wednesday, August 9
Rosepine Eagles (6 PM), Sulphur Golden Tors (Nightcast)
Thursday, August 10
Kinder Yellow Jackets (6 PM), DeRidder Dragons (Nightcast)
Friday, August 11
Oakdale Warriors (6 PM), Merryville Panthers (Nightcast)
Saturday, August 12
Jennings Bulldogs (6 PM), Vinton Lions (Nightcast)
Sunday, August 13
Welsh Greyhounds (5 PM), Iowa Yellow Jackets (Nightcast),
Monday, August 14
Hamilton Christian Warriors (6 PM), Washington-Marion Charging Indians (Nightcast)
Tuesday, August 15
Iota Bulldogs (6 PM), Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers (Nightcast)
Wednesday, August 16
Elton Indians (6 PM), Westlake Rams (Nightcast)
Thursday, August 17
South Beauregard Golden Knights (6 PM), LaGrange Gators (Nightcast)
Friday, August 18
Sam Houston Broncos (6 PM), Pickering Red Devils (Nightcast)
Saturday, August 19
Leesville Wampus Cats (6 PM), Barbe Bucs (Nightcast)
Sunday, August 20
St. Louis Saints (5 PM), DeQuincy Tigers (Nightcast),
Monday, August 21
Lake Arthur Tigers (6 PM), East Beauregard Trojans (Nightcast)
Tuesday, August 22
Grand Lake Hornets (6 PM), Oberlin Tigers (Nightcast)
Wednesday, August 23
South Cameron Tarpons (6 PM),
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.