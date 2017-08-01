Touchdown Live Two-A-Days Preview Schedule

The high school football season is nearly upon us, and KPLC 7 Sports has your favorite local high school team covered with TDL Two-A-Days.

Two-A-Days takes you behind the scenes as players and coaches from across Southwest Louisiana prepare for the 2017 high school football season. Catch the team's preview on KPLC Sports at 6 p.m. and Nightcast, August 9 through 23.

Two-A-Days Preview Schedule

Wednesday, August 9

Rosepine Eagles (6 PM), Sulphur Golden Tors (Nightcast)

Thursday, August 10

Kinder Yellow Jackets (6 PM), DeRidder Dragons (Nightcast)

Friday, August 11

Oakdale Warriors (6 PM), Merryville Panthers (Nightcast)

Saturday, August 12

Jennings Bulldogs (6 PM), Vinton Lions (Nightcast)

Sunday, August 13

Welsh Greyhounds (5 PM), Iowa Yellow Jackets (Nightcast),

Monday, August 14

Hamilton Christian Warriors (6 PM), Washington-Marion Charging Indians (Nightcast)

Tuesday, August 15

Iota Bulldogs (6 PM), Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers (Nightcast)

Wednesday, August 16

Elton Indians (6 PM), Westlake Rams (Nightcast)

Thursday, August 17

South Beauregard Golden Knights (6 PM), LaGrange Gators (Nightcast)

Friday, August 18

Sam Houston Broncos (6 PM), Pickering Red Devils (Nightcast)

Saturday, August 19

Leesville Wampus Cats (6 PM), Barbe Bucs (Nightcast)

Sunday, August 20

St. Louis Saints (5 PM), DeQuincy Tigers (Nightcast),

Monday, August 21

Lake Arthur Tigers (6 PM), East Beauregard Trojans (Nightcast)

Tuesday, August 22

Grand Lake Hornets (6 PM), Oberlin Tigers (Nightcast)

Wednesday, August 23

South Cameron Tarpons (6 PM),

