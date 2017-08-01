Welsh Police Chief Gets Large Raise

Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet has received a $15 thousand dollar raise, bringing his salary from $40 thousand dollars a year to $55 thousand a year.

The raise was approved during a meeting of the Welsh Town Council by a vote of 3-2.

After the vote, Chief Crochet said he was grateful for the pay increase and said: " I understand there are some citizens that we are not going to please every time, but those people are welcome to voice their opinions and we'll try to help them."

The raise takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.