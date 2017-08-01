KPLC Back to School Drive: Families apply for assistance ahead of Wednesday drive

Keisha Cormier is a mother of two and when the back-to-school season rolls around added expenses are also in the mix.

"Yeah, it's a little steep," she said. "Sometimes, I need a little bit of help with it."

So to relieve some of the stress on the families and their wallets.

KPLC has teamed up with the Salvation Army and Wendy's for a back to school drive to make sure children across Southwest Louisiana are prepared to learn and succeed with the proper supplies.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, families needing assistance were able to sign up at the Salvation Army office on 3020 Legion Street in Lake Charles. The office was opened from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then opened up again at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for those who worked late.

"So it's an opportunity for people that need help with school supplies to come," said Lt. Donna Watts with the Southwest Louisiana Salvation Army. "They provide a little bit of information and after our school supply drive we will provide their children with supplies."

On Wednesday, those who would like to help can drop off school supplies at their nearest Wendy's location.

"We're really looking for some of the larger things parents' have difficulties purchasing like calculators, special notebooks or zipper notebooks," she said. "Everybody needs a backpack to carry their stuff into school and some of your younger kids will need nap mats or the chair backs."

Thanks to those donations Cormier's children will have back-to-school supplies and she's not alone, another mother, Courtney Hebert, also signed up on Tuesday.

"Oh, it'll be a good benefit," said Hebert. "I appreciate the help."

It's a helping hand Cormier said families shouldn't shy away from.

"If you need help get help," she said. "Don't let the pride set in."

So far close to 150 children will receive school supplies.

