Resident pushing to extend bus schedule

The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
Right now bus service is provided Monday through Friday from 5:45 A.M. through 5:45 P.M. (except on City holidays). This leaves a huge gap in transportation at night and on the weekends, and is something many residents wish to change. "They may get off of work at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. with no transportation and on the weekend, no transportation," said one frustrated resident, Adam Frank. "I have kids and a lot of times I have to go get pampers an...More >>
The first day of school is coming up soon, and many organizations are holding back-to-school supply event and supply drives to help get everyone ready. If you have an event that you would like on this page, email news@kplctv.comMore >>
Well you can definitely feel a change in the weather today when compared to yesterday. The humidity is higher and we saw more clouds over the area. All of this points toward better rain chances over the next few days. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10, mid 70s along I-10, and near 80 at the coast...More >>
The water for Elizabeth Water System was shut off today for repair. A boil advisory will go into place as soon as the water is turned back on and will continue until further notice. All water meant for consumption, including fountain drinks, should be boiled for a full minute. The water quality levels will be intermittently checked until the water supply is deemed safe. A water improvement project is underway in the Village of Elizabeth. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights...More >>
