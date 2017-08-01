FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances back to normal, then above normal later this week

Well you can definitely feel a change in the weather today when compared to yesterday. The humidity is higher and we saw more clouds over the area. All of this points toward better rain chances over the next few days.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10, mid 70s along I-10, and near 80 at the coast.

The humidity will be more noticeable by Wednesday and we will quickly transition to our typical summer weather pattern. It will be warmer and more humid through the day with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances will be a bit higher at 40% with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours.

Thursday through early next week will see little to no major day-to-day changes. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the low to mid 70s and highs near 90 with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s each afternoon. Rain chances will be average for this time of year at 40% each day; scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon. Although we may see an even greater chance of rain Friday and Saturday as an upper level disturbance passes over the area.

We had the fifth tropical storm of the year form Monday morning off the west coast of Florida. Emily crossed Florida and is now in the Atlantic off the east coast of Florida, but it remains a depression and little change in strength is expected. Emily will transition to a post-tropical system later this week and poses no threat to the United States. Elsewhere we are watching a large area of cloudiness west of the Cape Verde Islands, although any development is likely to be slow to occur.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.