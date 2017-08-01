UPDATE: CPSO identifies shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has identified three women accused of shoplifting handbags from Dillard's, then running over a deputy's foot while fleeing in a car.

After releasing photos of the suspects the Sheriff's Office, through tips, was able to identify the women as Jebria M. Lee, 23, Jerdae V. Tanner, 21, and Mikiara J. Williams all of Baton Rouge.

The women were seen on surveillance footage using cable cutters to cut the security wires attached to purses in Dillard's in the Prien Lake Mall, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The women were attempting to steal about 13 Brahmin purses worth a total of about $4,000.

Judge Bradberry has signed warrants for $35 thousand each for the arrest of the three women.

They're charged with theft of goods over $1,500, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Detectives are searching for Lee, Tanner, and Williams. Myers asks anyone who knows where they are to call Det. John Coffman at 337-491-7992.

The three women are also suspects in multiple thefts in other parishes.

