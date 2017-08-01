UPDATE: CPSO identifies shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: CPSO identifies shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has identified three women accused of shoplifting handbags from Dillard's, then running over a deputy's foot while fleeing in a car.

RELATED STORY: CPSO releases photos of shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing

After releasing photos of the suspects the Sheriff's Office, through tips, was able to identify the women as Jebria M. Lee, 23, Jerdae V. Tanner, 21, and Mikiara J. Williams all of Baton Rouge.

The women were seen on surveillance footage using cable cutters to cut the security wires attached to purses in Dillard's in the Prien Lake Mall, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The women were attempting to steal about 13 Brahmin purses worth a total of about $4,000.

Judge Bradberry has signed warrants for $35 thousand each for the arrest of the three women. 

They're charged with theft of goods over $1,500, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Detectives are searching for Lee, Tanner, and Williams. Myers asks anyone who knows where they are to call Det. John Coffman at 337-491-7992.

The three women are also suspects in multiple thefts in other parishes. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances back to normal, then above normal later this week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances back to normal, then above normal later this week

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:01:27 GMT
    Scattered showers and storms return WednesdayScattered showers and storms return Wednesday

    Well you can definitely feel a change in the weather today when compared to yesterday.  The humidity is higher and we saw more clouds over the area. All of this points toward better rain chances over the next few days.  Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10, mid 70s along I-10, and near 80 at the coast...

    More >>

    Well you can definitely feel a change in the weather today when compared to yesterday.  The humidity is higher and we saw more clouds over the area. All of this points toward better rain chances over the next few days.  Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10, mid 70s along I-10, and near 80 at the coast...

    More >>

  • Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory

    Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:24:58 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The water for Elizabeth Water System was shut off today for repair.  A boil advisory will go into place as soon as the water is turned back on and will continue until further notice. All water meant for consumption, including fountain drinks, should be boiled for a full minute. The water quality levels will be intermittently checked until the water supply is deemed safe. A water improvement project is underway in the Village of Elizabeth. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights...

    More >>

    The water for Elizabeth Water System was shut off today for repair.  A boil advisory will go into place as soon as the water is turned back on and will continue until further notice. All water meant for consumption, including fountain drinks, should be boiled for a full minute. The water quality levels will be intermittently checked until the water supply is deemed safe. A water improvement project is underway in the Village of Elizabeth. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: CPSO identifies shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing

    UPDATE: CPSO identifies shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:22:08 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has identified three women accused of shoplifting handbags from Dillard's, then running over a deputy's foot while fleeing in a car. RELATED STORY: CPSO releases photos of shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing After releasing photos of the suspects the Sheriff's Office, through tips, was able to identify the women as Jebria M. Lee, 23, Jerdae V. Tanner, 21, and Mikiara J. Williams all of Baton Rouge. The ...More >>
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has identified three women accused of shoplifting handbags from Dillard's, then running over a deputy's foot while fleeing in a car. RELATED STORY: CPSO releases photos of shoplifting suspects who ran over deputy's foot while fleeing After releasing photos of the suspects the Sheriff's Office, through tips, was able to identify the women as Jebria M. Lee, 23, Jerdae V. Tanner, 21, and Mikiara J. Williams all of Baton Rouge. The ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly