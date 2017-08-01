Welsh man arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery

A suspect has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery that happened Monday night at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Westlake, according to authorities.More >>
A suspect has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery that happened Monday night at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Westlake, according to authorities.More >>
Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.More >>
Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.More >>
Tuesday marks August 1, the day each year hundreds of new laws take effect in Louisiana. Here's a look at what's new this year: On the streets Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will have to post signs notifying drivers. If there are no signs, those communities can not use the images from the traffic cameras to ticket motorists. Drivers education students will soon be getting lessons on how to interact with police during a traffic stop. The law is aimed at r...More >>
Tuesday marks August 1, the day each year hundreds of new laws take effect in Louisiana. Here's a look at what's new this year: On the streets Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will have to post signs notifying drivers. If there are no signs, those communities can not use the images from the traffic cameras to ticket motorists. Drivers education students will soon be getting lessons on how to interact with police during a traffic stop. The law is aimed at r...More >>
The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
Sulphur officials will be hosting the City's fifteenth annual Night Out Against Crime. The event will take place Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Cal Arena. According to Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan, the event is to raise awareness about crime, drugs, and violence in the community. Free food and drinks will be provided. There will also be games, an antique car show, and exhibits from multiple law enforcement agencies from across southwest Louisiana. S...More >>
Sulphur officials will be hosting the City's fifteenth annual Night Out Against Crime. The event will take place Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Cal Arena. According to Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan, the event is to raise awareness about crime, drugs, and violence in the community. Free food and drinks will be provided. There will also be games, an antique car show, and exhibits from multiple law enforcement agencies from across southwest Louisiana. S...More >>