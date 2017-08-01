Welsh man arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Welsh man arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Jordan LeGros (Source: Westlake Police Department) Jordan LeGros (Source: Westlake Police Department)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A suspect has been apprehended following an attempted armed robbery Monday night at a Dollar General Store in Westlake, according to authorities.

Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye said two black men wearing ski mask attempted to rob the store manager at gun point in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store located at 2424 Westwood Road. The suspects fled on foot. A witness told officers the direction to where suspects fled. The officers made contact with several occupants including juveniles at a residence located on Fox Run Street.

Upon further investigation, Jordan Legros, 20, of Welsh, was identified as the suspect who pulled out the firearm and demanded money, Wilrye said. Legros was arrested and charged with attempted robbery/use of firearm. Legros was booked into the Calcasieu Parish jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrest could follow, Wilrye said.

