FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last of our driest days ahead of increasing rain chances this week

Humidity on the rise overnight left all of Southwest Louisiana well into the 70s for morning temperatures with quite a muggy start to the day. There will be plenty of sunshine to start the day and kick start the warming temperatures which will be near 90 by the noon hour.

Increasing humidity will make for a heat index in the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies later today. Rain chances are low at only 20% for mainly a couple of stray showers later this afternoon with today being the last of our driest days for the rest of the week.

By Wednesday, an upper level disturbance will drop in from the northwest, bringing higher rain chances to the area, mainly during the afternoon hours. Upper level energy combined with a warm front and deeper tropical moisture will supply plenty of fuel for numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will continue to bring higher than normal rain chances thanks to a new front that will push in from the north, and bring additional showers and thunderstorms to the area. This front will likely stall over part of the state and will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms again possible Sunday and Monday.

On the flip side, the higher rain chances will keep our temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year, when we would otherwise be entering into our hottest weeks of the summer climatologically speaking.

Tropical Depression Emily has moved back out into the open waters of the Atlantic and will continue to accelerate away from the U.S. over the next few days, posing no additional threat to land, and no new tropical development is expected over the next few days.

Have a great Tuesday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry