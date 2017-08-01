WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: National Night Out

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Sulphur officials will be hosting the City's fifteenth annual Night Out Against Crime. The event will take place Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Cal Arena. According to Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan, the event is to raise awareness about crime, drugs, and violence in the community. Free food and drinks will be provided. There will also be games, an antique car show, and exhibits from multiple law enforcement agencies from across southwest Louisiana. S...More >>
The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in the Calcasieu River on Mims Road in Westlake according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. Danny L. Gabbard, 60, of Lake Charles was on a boat in the river when he allegedly jumped into the river, said Myers. Witnesses say he never resurfaced but they located Gabbard's body under the water before deputies got to the scene and tried to revive him. Gabbard was brought to a hospital where he was later pr...More >>
