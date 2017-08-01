WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: National Night Out

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Another person also lost her life in Southwest Louisiana waters over the weekend.

Detectives near Baton Rouge are actually thanking a couple of suspects tied to a bank robbery after online posts lead to their arrests here in Lake Charles.

After barely a week, President Donald Trump's New Communications Director is out, on the same day the President swears in a new Chief of Staff.

More than 200 new laws go into effect in Louisiana today, all passed during the recent legislative session. The laws range from signs warning motorists of red light cameras to paddling rules for students with disabilities.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy met with top White House and health department aides yesterday to talk about his alternative health care reform proposal.

Plus, in an effort to strengthen relationships between police officers and the community, cities across the country are hosting National Night Out. In Southwest Louisiana, the cities of Lake Charles, Sulphur and Iowa are planning to hold their respective National Night Out tonight.

And classes will soon be back in session for students across Southwest Louisiana and back-to-school shopping is underway. But buying school supplies can quickly add up.

In weather, Tuesday will be warm with highs in the low 90s, but the heat index should not be too much higher than the temperature. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

