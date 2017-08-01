7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 2018 high school prospects

We are just one week away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days high school previews and to get ready, we wrap up our 7-in-Seven countdown.

We finish the countdown with the top seven 2018 high school prospects.

If a player is left off the list or an offer isn't reported on the page, please send an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com.

Honorable mention will be released on Sunday.

**The stars are based off of recruiting services 247Sports, Rivals and Scout.**

7. Nicholas Sanders, DeRidder, LB - Offers: UL Lafayette, Nicholls

A DeRidder defender opens our list thanks to division I offers from UL Lafayette and Nicholls. The linebacker has yet to receive ranking stars heading into his senior season, but Sanders will be relied upon to fill a key role on the defense. His interception return for a touchdown vs Westlake sparked the Dragons to their first win in 2016.

The 6'1" 196-pound defender will also play on offense this upcoming season. He'll use his 4.7 speed at both fullback and slot receiver for the Dragons.

He has also camped at Southern.

