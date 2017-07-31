Sunscreen, speeding, sentencing: new Louisiana laws in effect Aug. 1

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in the Calcasieu River on Mims Road in Westlake according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. Danny L. Gabbard, 60, of Lake Charles was on a boat in the river when he allegedly jumped into the river, said Myers. Witnesses say he never resurfaced but they located Gabbard's body under the water before deputies got to the scene and tried to revive him. Gabbard was brought to a hospital where he was later pr...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in the Calcasieu River on Mims Road in Westlake according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. Danny L. Gabbard, 60, of Lake Charles was on a boat in the river when he allegedly jumped into the river, said Myers. Witnesses say he never resurfaced but they located Gabbard's body under the water before deputies got to the scene and tried to revive him. Gabbard was brought to a hospital where he was later pr...More >>
Tropical Storm Emily made landfall around 9:45 a.m. CT near Bradenton, Florida on Anna Maria Island with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph upon landfall.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily made landfall around 9:45 a.m. CT near Bradenton, Florida on Anna Maria Island with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph upon landfall.More >>
The past two days we have enjoyed a small break from the humidity as slightly drier air moved in behind a cold front Saturday night. But our typical summer weather pattern will return very soon. Tonight will be much like last night with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s north of I-10, low 70s along I-10, and mid 70s at the coast.More >>
The past two days we have enjoyed a small break from the humidity as slightly drier air moved in behind a cold front Saturday night. But our typical summer weather pattern will return very soon. Tonight will be much like last night with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s north of I-10, low 70s along I-10, and mid 70s at the coast.More >>