Sunscreen, speeding, sentencing: new Louisiana laws in effect Aug. 1

Sunscreen, speeding, sentencing: new Louisiana laws in effect Aug. 1

LAKE CHARLES, LA

Tuesday marks August 1, the day each year hundreds of new laws take effect in Louisiana. 

Here's a look at what's new this year:

On the streets

Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will have to post signs notifying drivers. If there are no signs, those communities can not use the images from the traffic cameras to ticket motorists.

Drivers education students will soon be getting lessons on how to interact with police during a traffic stop. The law is aimed at reducing tension and violent encounters.

At school

Paddling will be outlawed for students with disabilities.

Public school students no longer need a doctor's note to bring sunscreen to school.

Litter prevention and awareness lessons will be added to the curriculum for elementary students.

In health care

Minors face tougher restrictions for getting an abortion - a legal guardian now must provide an I.D. along with a notarized statement allowing the procedure.

As Louisiana's Right to Try Act broadens, terminally ill patients will have expanded access to experimental treatments.

In criminal justice

Pieces of Gov. Edwards' overhaul take effect, including sentencing law changes, a statute aimed at helping ex-offenders obtain occupational licenses, and a provision to shrink fines and court fees if they cause financial hardship.

Some inmates convicted of murder as teenagers will be eligible for a chance at parole after serving 25 years.

For a full list of new laws, go here to the Louisiana State Legislature's website.

