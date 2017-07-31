FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns beginning Tuesday, rain chances increasing through the week

The past two days we have enjoyed a small break from the humidity as slightly drier air moved in behind a cold front Saturday night. But our typical summer weather pattern will return very soon.

Tonight will be much like last night with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s north of I-10, low 70s along I-10, and mid 70s at the coast.

The wind will be easterly through the day Tuesday and may begin to turn more southeasterly. We may see a slight increase in humidity levels especially in the air above us. This may allow a few showers to develop, but the chance of rain is only 20% and significant rainfall looks unlikely. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low 90s, but the heat index should not be too much higher than the temperature.

The humidity will be more noticeable by Wednesday and we will quickly transition to our typical summer weather pattern. It will be warmer and more humid through the day with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances will be a bit higher at 30% with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours.

Thursday through early next week will see little to no major day-to-day changes. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the low to mid 70s and highs near 90 with heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s each afternoon. Rain chances will be average for this time of year at 40% each day; scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon.

We had the fifth tropical storm of the year form Monday morning off the coast of Tampa. Tropical Storm Emily has since moved inland and is weakening and will eventually move across Florida into the Atlantic Ocean where it may strengthen again. But once moving away from Florida it is not expected to threaten the United States. And elsewhere in the tropics things are quiet and there are no signs of development through the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

