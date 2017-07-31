Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Village of Elizabeth under boil advisory

ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

The water for Elizabeth Water System was shut off today for repair. 

A boil advisory will go into place as soon as the water is turned back on and will continue until further notice.

All water meant for consumption, including fountain drinks, should be boiled for a full minute.

The water quality levels will be intermittently checked until the water supply is deemed safe.

A water improvement project is underway in the Village of Elizabeth.

