Sheriff's Office to host AARP Smart Driver safety program

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting an AARP Smart Driver safety program.

If you go through the entire course you will get a certificate of completion which could earn you discounts on car insurance.

The class fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

The program will be held August 3, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the John Scott Doyle Building behind the Calcasieu Sheriff's Prison, 5400 E. Broad Street.

To reserve your seat call 337-433-8910 or 337-491-3737. Lunch will be provided during the class.

