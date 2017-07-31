UPDATE: CPSO investigating Westlake drowning

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in the Calcasieu River on Mims Road in Westlake according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Danny L. Gabbard, 60, of Lake Charles was on a boat in the river when he allegedly jumped into the river, said Myers.

Witnesses say he never resurfaced but they located Gabbard's body under the water before deputies got to the scene and tried to revive him.

Gabbard was brought to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detective Melissa Durflinger is the lead investigator.

