UPDATE: CPSO investigating Westlake drowning

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in the Calcasieu River on Mims Road in Westlake according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. Danny L. Gabbard, 60, of Lake Charles was on a boat in the river when he allegedly jumped into the river, said Myers. Witnesses say he never resurfaced but they located Gabbard's body under the water before deputies got to the scene and tried to revive him. Gabbard was brought to a hospital where he was later pr...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning in the Calcasieu River on Mims Road in Westlake according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. Danny L. Gabbard, 60, of Lake Charles was on a boat in the river when he allegedly jumped into the river, said Myers. Witnesses say he never resurfaced but they located Gabbard's body under the water before deputies got to the scene and tried to revive him. Gabbard was brought to a hospital where he was later pr...More >>
The face of Cameron Parish will soon be changing. Peterson Offshore Group, a Dutch international energy logistics management operator, signed a letter of intent Wednesday with Port Cameron, a to-be colossal deep water energy support complex set to be built in Cameron Parish. Peterson will lease over one-million square feet in Part Cameron's Logistics center. For Ten Falgout, executive director of Port Cameron, Cameron Parish is the perfect location for this project. "I thi...More >>
The face of Cameron Parish will soon be changing. Peterson Offshore Group, a Dutch international energy logistics management operator, signed a letter of intent Wednesday with Port Cameron, a to-be colossal deep water energy support complex set to be built in Cameron Parish. Peterson will lease over one-million square feet in Part Cameron's Logistics center. For Ten Falgout, executive director of Port Cameron, Cameron Parish is the perfect location for this project. "I thi...More >>
Tropical Storm Emily made landfall around 9:45 a.m. CT near Bradenton, Florida on Anna Maria Island with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph upon landfall.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily made landfall around 9:45 a.m. CT near Bradenton, Florida on Anna Maria Island with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph upon landfall.More >>
School starts in Calcasieu Parish August 15, and pretty soon students will be filling the classrooms. One of the schools, Brentwood Elementary, is looking to start fresh with new leadership, a new outlook and an upgraded interior. Julee Spann, the principal at Brentwood Elementary, said faculty and staff have been hard at work throughout the summer cleaning the school and providing a new paint job. Something she calls a labor of love. "Sometimes we just nee...More >>
School starts in Calcasieu Parish August 15, and pretty soon students will be filling the classrooms. One of the schools, Brentwood Elementary, is looking to start fresh with new leadership, a new outlook and an upgraded interior. Julee Spann, the principal at Brentwood Elementary, said faculty and staff have been hard at work throughout the summer cleaning the school and providing a new paint job. Something she calls a labor of love. "Sometimes we just nee...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Prejean Drive early Monday morning, authorities said. Spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum said Officers with the department responded to the shooting at 2:30 a.m. at Place Vendome Apartment Complex located on 1900 Prejean Drive. The victim told officers that he walked outside his apartment and was approached by five or six subjects wearing masks and hoodies. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him. The v...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Prejean Drive early Monday morning, authorities said. Spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum said Officers with the department responded to the shooting at 2:30 a.m. at Place Vendome Apartment Complex located on 1900 Prejean Drive. The victim told officers that he walked outside his apartment and was approached by five or six subjects wearing masks and hoodies. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him. The v...More >>