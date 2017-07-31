Back-to-school: Events and supply drives in SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Back-to-school: Events and supply drives in SWLA

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The first day of school is coming up soon, and many organizations are holding back-to-school supply event and supply drives to help get everyone ready.

If you have an event that you would like on this page, email news@kplctv.com

SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS:

  • KPLC, the Salvation Army and Wendy's are teaming up to provide children in Southwest Louisiana with everything they need to succeed. Drop off your donation of any new school supplies or uniforms at the Wendy's nearest you on Wednesday, August 2.  You can also drop off supplies any weekday during regular business hours at KPLC, 320 Division Street in downtown Lake Charles, or the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 3020 Legion Street. For more information click HERE
  • The Prien Lake Mall has teamed up with two organizations for a backpack giveaway starting Saturday, August 5. Lake City Church will be giving away over 200 backpacks and other school supplies at 2 p.m. in the Sears Court. Then on Saturday, August 12 Amerigroup RealSolutions in Healthcare will be donating over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies. For more information please call (337) 477-7487 or visit simon.com
  • CARE Help of Sulphur is taking donations to help Sulphur students please call 528-2273 or mail a check to Care Help of Sulphur with "Back to School" in the memo area. For more information click HERE.
  • KZWA will be hosting the 18th annual Faye Brown-Blackwell Back 2 School Blast "Stuff the Trunk." For more information on how you can donate or volunteer call 491-9955 or email mail@kzwafm.com, or go to kzwafm.com

EVENTS:

  • Carnegie Memorial Library will help children prepare for school by learning how to take better notes, study for tests, and how to break down confusing reading material on Thursday, August 10. Snacks and supplies will be provided. 
  • Louisiana State Police will be on DeRidder Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to hold a free child safety seat check. The check will be held at Green Chevrolet located at 307 East First Street. Free child booster seats will be provided for children who meet weight, height, and age qualifications while supplies last.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • KPLC Back to School Drive: Families apply for assistance ahead of Wednesday drive

    KPLC Back to School Drive: Families apply for assistance ahead of Wednesday drive

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-08-01 22:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Keisha Cormier is a mother of two and when the back-to-school season rolls around added expenses are also in the mix.  "Yeah, it's a little steep," she said. "Sometimes, I need a little bit of help with it." So to relieve some of the stress on the families and their wallets.  KPLC has teamed up with the Salvation Army and Wendy's for a back to school drive to make sure children across Southwest Louisiana are prepared to learn and succeed with the ...

    More >>

    Keisha Cormier is a mother of two and when the back-to-school season rolls around added expenses are also in the mix.  "Yeah, it's a little steep," she said. "Sometimes, I need a little bit of help with it." So to relieve some of the stress on the families and their wallets.  KPLC has teamed up with the Salvation Army and Wendy's for a back to school drive to make sure children across Southwest Louisiana are prepared to learn and succeed with the ...

    More >>

  • National Night Out aims to improve police-community relationships

    National Night Out aims to improve police-community relationships

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-08-01 22:29:18 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC0(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC0

    The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.

    More >>

    The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.

    More >>

  • Resident pushing to extend bus schedule

    Resident pushing to extend bus schedule

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-08-01 22:22:40 GMT

    Right now bus service is provided Monday through Friday from 5:45 A.M. through 5:45 P.M. (except on City holidays). This leaves a huge gap in transportation at night and on the weekends, and is something many residents wish to change.  "They may get off of work at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. with no transportation and on the weekend, no transportation," said one frustrated resident, Adam Frank.  "I have kids and a lot of times I have to go get pampers an...

    More >>

    Right now bus service is provided Monday through Friday from 5:45 A.M. through 5:45 P.M. (except on City holidays). This leaves a huge gap in transportation at night and on the weekends, and is something many residents wish to change.  "They may get off of work at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. with no transportation and on the weekend, no transportation," said one frustrated resident, Adam Frank.  "I have kids and a lot of times I have to go get pampers an...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly