Back-to-school: Events and supply drives in SWLA

Keisha Cormier is a mother of two and when the back-to-school season rolls around added expenses are also in the mix. "Yeah, it's a little steep," she said. "Sometimes, I need a little bit of help with it." So to relieve some of the stress on the families and their wallets. KPLC has teamed up with the Salvation Army and Wendy's for a back to school drive to make sure children across Southwest Louisiana are prepared to learn and succeed with the ...More >>
Keisha Cormier is a mother of two and when the back-to-school season rolls around added expenses are also in the mix. "Yeah, it's a little steep," she said. "Sometimes, I need a little bit of help with it." So to relieve some of the stress on the families and their wallets. KPLC has teamed up with the Salvation Army and Wendy's for a back to school drive to make sure children across Southwest Louisiana are prepared to learn and succeed with the ...More >>
The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
Right now bus service is provided Monday through Friday from 5:45 A.M. through 5:45 P.M. (except on City holidays). This leaves a huge gap in transportation at night and on the weekends, and is something many residents wish to change. "They may get off of work at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. with no transportation and on the weekend, no transportation," said one frustrated resident, Adam Frank. "I have kids and a lot of times I have to go get pampers an...More >>
Right now bus service is provided Monday through Friday from 5:45 A.M. through 5:45 P.M. (except on City holidays). This leaves a huge gap in transportation at night and on the weekends, and is something many residents wish to change. "They may get off of work at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. with no transportation and on the weekend, no transportation," said one frustrated resident, Adam Frank. "I have kids and a lot of times I have to go get pampers an...More >>
The first day of school is coming up soon, and many organizations are holding back-to-school supply event and supply drives to help get everyone ready. If you have an event that you would like on this page, email news@kplctv.comMore >>
The first day of school is coming up soon, and many organizations are holding back-to-school supply event and supply drives to help get everyone ready. If you have an event that you would like on this page, email news@kplctv.comMore >>
Well you can definitely feel a change in the weather today when compared to yesterday. The humidity is higher and we saw more clouds over the area. All of this points toward better rain chances over the next few days. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10, mid 70s along I-10, and near 80 at the coast...More >>
Well you can definitely feel a change in the weather today when compared to yesterday. The humidity is higher and we saw more clouds over the area. All of this points toward better rain chances over the next few days. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10, mid 70s along I-10, and near 80 at the coast...More >>