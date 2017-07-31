Back-to-school: Events and supply drives in SWLA

The first day of school is coming up soon, and many organizations are holding back-to-school supply event and supply drives to help get everyone ready.

SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS:

KPLC, the Salvation Army and Wendy's are teaming up to provide children in Southwest Louisiana with everything they need to succeed. Drop off your donation of any new school supplies or uniforms at the Wendy's nearest you on Wednesday, August 2. You can also drop off supplies any weekday during regular business hours at KPLC, 320 Division Street in downtown Lake Charles, or the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 3020 Legion Street. For more information click HERE.

The Prien Lake Mall has teamed up with two organizations for a backpack giveaway starting Saturday, August 5. Lake City Church will be giving away over 200 backpacks and other school supplies at 2 p.m. in the Sears Court. Then on Saturday, August 12 Amerigroup RealSolutions in Healthcare will be donating over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies. For more information please call (337) 477-7487 or visit simon.com

CARE Help of Sulphur is taking donations to help Sulphur students please call 528-2273 or mail a check to Care Help of Sulphur with "Back to School" in the memo area. For more information click HERE.

KZWA will be hosting the 18th annual Faye Brown-Blackwell Back 2 School Blast "Stuff the Trunk." For more information on how you can donate or volunteer call 491-9955 or email mail@kzwafm.com, or go to kzwafm.com

EVENTS:

Carnegie Memorial Library will help children prepare for school by learning how to take better notes, study for tests, and how to break down confusing reading material on Thursday, August 10. Snacks and supplies will be provided.

Louisiana State Police will be on DeRidder Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to hold a free child safety seat check. The check will be held at Green Chevrolet located at 307 East First Street. Free child booster seats will be provided for children who meet weight, height, and age qualifications while supplies last.

