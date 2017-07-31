Tropical Storm Emily weakens to a depression inland over Florida

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall around 9:45 a.m. CT near Bradenton, Florida on Anna Maria Island with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph upon landfall, just over 2 hours after being designated a named tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center.

Now that the storm is inland, Emily has weakened to a depression with sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm formed quickly overnight along a stalled cold front that moved through Southwest Louisiana over the weekend and was quickly upgraded from tropical depression status to a named tropical storm as of the 7:00 a.m. advisory Monday morning.

The official forecast puts the center of Emily back out over the open water of the Atlantic off Florida’s eastern coastline by late tomorrow, and re-strengthening to a tropical storm over the open waters of the Atlantic as it pulls away from the coast of the US.

Emily is unique in that it went from an area of low pressure, to developing into a tropical depression then quickly becoming a named tropical storm and making landfall all within a 7-hour time period between 3:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. CT Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.