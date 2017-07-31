Volunteers help to give Brentwood Elementary upgraded interior - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Volunteers help to give Brentwood Elementary upgraded interior

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Students will soon be filling up classrooms in Southwest Louisiana.

With school in Calcasieu Parish starting Aug. 15, Brentwood Elementary has new leadership, a new outlook and an upgraded interior.

Julee Spann, the principal at Brentwood Elementary, said faculty and staff have been hard at work throughout the summer cleaning the school and providing a new paint job. It's something she calls a labor of love.

"Sometimes we just need a reboot," said Spann. "And the children and the staff - all of them worked so hard last year and they had a really tough year and so it was about serving the community and helping them feel the energy of starting over."

Volunteers from across the Lake Area, from the families of the staff to Lake Charles Toyota to the Coast Guard to local churches have pitched in to help out.

"This staff is incredible, Spann said. "They really care about their school community."

One of those volunteers, Daniel Cost, said this was a great opportunity to engage with the community and show the students how much they care.  
"The school has a new principal and some new leadership and I think as part of that, one of the nicest things to see is a fresh coat of paint," said Cost. "The acknowledgment that somebody cares enough to do the little things like put paint on the walls I think puts a smile on someone's face."

This isn't Spann's first time as a principal, but she said this process has taught her a great lesson.

"It's ok to ask for help," said Spann. "When you have a big job ahead of you and it's the right thing to do for children, then you don't let pride get in the way. You get out and ask for help and almost always people will rise to the occasion."

