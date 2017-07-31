Volunteers help to give Brentwood Elementary upgraded interior

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall around 9:45 a.m. CT near Bradenton, Florida on Anna Maria Island with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph upon landfall.More >>
School starts in Calcasieu Parish August 15, and pretty soon students will be filling the classrooms. One of the schools, Brentwood Elementary, is looking to start fresh with new leadership, a new outlook and an upgraded interior. Julee Spann, the principal at Brentwood Elementary, said faculty and staff have been hard at work throughout the summer cleaning the school and providing a new paint job. Something she calls a labor of love. "Sometimes we just nee...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Prejean Drive early Monday morning, authorities said. Spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum said Officers with the department responded to the shooting at 2:30 a.m. at Place Vendome Apartment Complex located on 1900 Prejean Drive. The victim told officers that he walked outside his apartment and was approached by five or six subjects wearing masks and hoodies. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him. The v...More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a fourth offense DWI and other charges after he was observed driving more than 20 miles per hour above the speed limit on I-210, authorities said.More >>
Dancing classrooms are a life skills program for fifth-grade students in Southwest Louisiana that teaches ballroom dancing to help them learn respect for themselves and others.More >>
Mad Hot Ballroom Celebrity Dancing Gala raises money for dancing classrooms.More >>