LCPD: One injured in early morning shooting on Prejean Drive

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Prejean Drive early Monday morning, authorities said.

Spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum said officers responded to the shooting at 2:30 a.m. at Place Vendome Apartment Complex, located at 1900 Prejean Drive. The victim told officers that he walked outside his apartment and was approached by five or six subjects wearing masks and hoodies. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim sustained injuries to both of his wrists and is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

