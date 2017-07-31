FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant start to the week; turning rainy by mid-week

Drier air behind our weekend cool front brought an unusually cooler start in the 60s for this last morning in July for a large area of Southwest Louisiana. Our KPLC weather watchers were reporting temperatures in the middle to upper 60s prior to sunrise, with temperatures quickly warming up through the middle 70s by mid-morning and into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by noon.

As humidity gradually returns, nights won’t be as pleasant for the rest of the week and afternoon highs in the lower 90s will feel more like 100 to 103 in the afternoon.

The difference today is the lower humidity will result in afternoon heat index values only in the range of 95 to 97 this afternoon under mostly sunny to eventually partly cloudy skies. The drier air in place will also limit rain chances to less than 20% for today but this pattern will begin to slowly come to an end with temperatures tonight not quite as cool. By Tuesday afternoon a few isolated showers will begin to return to the forecast with a slight chance of rain back in the forecast.

By mid-week, the cold front that brought our area the comfortable feel will revisit the state as a warm front, bringing back much muggier air along with scattered showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday.

This stationary front combined with upper level energy over the area will mean higher than normal rain chances Thursday and Friday ahead of yet another cold front by Saturday which will keep rain chances in the forecast into the weekend.

The tropics have become a bit active close to home with Tropical Storm Emily forming early Monday morning off the west-central coast of Florida, expected to move inland this afternoon near Tampa with winds of 45 mph. This storm will have no impacts to Southwest Louisiana as it moves towards the east, emerging off the east coast of Florida by tomorrow.

