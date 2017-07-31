Tropical Storm Emily forms just west of Tampa

Tropical Storm Emily has formed off the west-central coast of Florida, about 45 miles west of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, moving toward the east at 8 mph.

The storm formed quickly overnight along a stalled cold front that moved through Southwest Louisiana over the weekend and was quickly upgraded from tropical depression status to a named tropical storm as of the 7:00 a.m. advisory Monday morning.

The official forecast puts the center of Emily over the west-central coast of Florida by late-afternoon and continues moving it eastward across the Florida peninsula through tonight, gradually weakening upon landfall, eventually emerging off the east-central coast of Florida by Tuesday.

The primary threat with this storm will be heavy rain over the Florida Peninsula over the next couple of days with 2 to 4 inches of rain and locally higher amounts possible along with quick spin-up waterspouts and tornadoes as the system moves ashore.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach.

