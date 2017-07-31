Lake Charles man arrested on DWI fourth offense

A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a fourth offense DWI and other charges after he was observed driving more than 20 miles per hour above the speed limit on I-210, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver of 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck, Jared M. Edwards, 29, was driving 87 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone near the I-210 Bridge. The trooper who stopped the vehicle observed obvious signs of impairment.

While under arrest, Edwards became combative and kicked troopers, Anderson said. He remained belligerent throughout the arrest process and continually shouted racial slurs at the arresting trooper. Edwards was transported to Troop D where he refused to provide a breath sample. A “no refusal” search warrant was obtained and blood was subsequently drawn from Edwards at an area hospital for analysis.

A check of Edwards’s record revealed previous DWI arrests and a suspended driver’s license.

Edwards was arrested and charged with DWI fourth offense, unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test, operating a vehicle under suspension due to a previous DWI, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, speeding (87/60), no vehicle insurance, tampering with an ignition interlock device, and a defective license plate lamp, Anderson said. If convicted, Edwards faces the possibility of substantial fines and prison time. In addition to any other penalty, the court shall order, upon motion of the prosecuting district attorney, that the vehicle being operated by the offender at the time of the offense be seized and impounded, and sold at auction.

Edwards was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Motorists who observe impaired drivers are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

