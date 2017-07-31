WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fire confirmed at Sasol Sunday night

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.
A fire at Sasol sends one person to the hospital for treatment. A spokesman for Sasol says the fire broke out in the plant’s alcohol unit and was contained.
One person is continuing to recover from severe injuries this morning following a boating accident at the Cameron Jetties that killed one person.
A new White House chief of staff will be reporting for duty today. Retired General and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is taking over.
In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.
A Lake Area annual dancing event puts its own spin on dancing with the stars. We will have a preview of how this event is benefiting dancing classrooms across Southwest Louisiana and the couples competing in it.
Plus, in the early days of Zydeco music, a wooden washboard would keep the rhythm. Now, the signature steel rub-board vest gives Zydeco music its signature sound.
And the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is holding a hunter education field day today at the Pentecostal Church Fellowship Hall located at South Perkins Street in DeQuincy.
In weather, Today will be a very nice day to get outside! Rain chances are up to only 20% with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'
Sasol has confirmed a fire at the company's chemical facility near Westlake Sunday night. An employee has sustained injuries, and is receiving medical attention, Sasol has also confirmed.More >>
There was another sighting in Cameron Parish of the rare albino dolphin known as "Pinky" late Sunday afternoon.
KPLC viewer Edward Matthis spotted Pinky in the East Pass of the Calcasieu Ship Channel, at the south tip of Calcasieu Lake around 5 p.m. - and recorded the video accompanying this story.More >>
Shaun Evans and his 11-year-old son Shamus Evans, who has cerebral palsy, have been running down the Mississippi River for the last month. Evan's son Simon and wife Nichole have been following the two along the way. The family finally finished their journey Saturday night at the Ainsley's Angels Sunset 5K.More >>
Traveler's diarrhea, malaria, Zika virus, and the sicknesses go on. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC has a growing list of travel advisories to many countries and if you don't take early precautions, you could find yourself with What's Going Around.More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District C on Monday, August 7, at 6 p.m. at Oak Park Middle School, located at 2200 Oak Park Blvd., said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The August 7 meeting follows community meetings recently held in Districts A and B. Meetings are being planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles in the coming weeks, said Young. Community Ad...More >>
