WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Fire confirmed at Sasol Sunday night

A fire at Sasol sends one person to the hospital for treatment. A spokesman for Sasol says the fire broke out in the plant’s alcohol unit and was contained.

One person is continuing to recover from severe injuries this morning following a boating accident at the Cameron Jetties that killed one person.

A new White House chief of staff will be reporting for duty today. Retired General and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is taking over.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

A Lake Area annual dancing event puts its own spin on dancing with the stars. We will have a preview of how this event is benefiting dancing classrooms across Southwest Louisiana and the couples competing in it.

Plus, in the early days of Zydeco music, a wooden washboard would keep the rhythm. Now, the signature steel rub-board vest gives Zydeco music its signature sound.

And the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is holding a hunter education field day today at the Pentecostal Church Fellowship Hall located at South Perkins Street in DeQuincy.

In weather, Today will be a very nice day to get outside! Rain chances are up to only 20% with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

