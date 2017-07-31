Vote for your favorite Mad Hot Ballroom Celebrity dancing couple

A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a fourth offense DWI and other charges after he was observed driving more than 20 miles per hour above the speed limit on I-210, authorities said.More >>
Dancing classrooms are a life skills program for fifth-grade students in Southwest Louisiana that teaches ballroom dancing to help them learn respect for themselves and others.
Mad Hot Ballroom Celebrity Dancing Gala raises money for dancing classrooms.
Sasol has confirmed a fire at the company's chemical facility near Westlake Sunday night. An employee has sustained injuries, and is receiving medical attention, Sasol has also confirmed.
There was another sighting in Cameron Parish of the rare albino dolphin known as "Pinky" late Sunday afternoon.
KPLC viewer Edward Matthis spotted Pinky in the East Pass of the Calcasieu Ship Channel, at the south tip of Calcasieu Lake around 5 p.m. - and recorded the video accompanying this story.
Shaun Evans and his 11-year-old son Shamus Evans, who has cerebral palsy, have been running down the Mississippi River for the last month. Evan's son Simon and wife Nichole have been following the two along the way. The family finally finished their journey Saturday night at the Ainsley's Angels Sunset 5K.
