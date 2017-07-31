Vote for your favorite Mad Hot Ballroom Celebrity dancing couple

Mad Hot Ballroom Celebrity Dancing Gala raises money for dancing classrooms.

Dancing classrooms are a life skills program for fifth-grade students in Southwest Louisiana that teaches ballroom dancing to help them learn respect for themselves and others.

This year, nine celebrities and their partners will compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Judges will score based on their performances, but you get to vote for your favorite as well.

Whoever has the most votes, will win the People's Choice award.

You can vote online HERE.

The Celebrity Dancing Gala begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.