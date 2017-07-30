Fire confirmed at Sasol chemical facility near Westlake Sunday night; one employee injured

Sasol has confirmed a fire at the company's chemical facility near Westlake Sunday night.

An employee has sustained injuries, and is receiving medical attention, Sasol has also confirmed.

Sasol spokeswoman Kim Cusimano released a statement regarding the incident:

"Sasol has had a fire in our alcohol unit at our Lake Charles facility. At this time, we can confirm the fire is contained. We have notified State Police and OEP. Our primary concern is for the safety of our employees and the community. We can confirm one Sasol employee sustained injuries and is being transported offsite for medical treatment. At this time, no community action has been issued. I will provide an update as soon as I have more information."

There's no impact outside of the facility, said Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

