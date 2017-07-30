Fire confirmed at Sasol chemical facility near Westlake Sunday night; one employee injured

Sasol has confirmed a fire at the company's chemical facility near Westlake Sunday night. An employee has sustained injuries, and is receiving medical attention, Sasol has also confirmed.More >>
There was another sighting in Cameron Parish of the rare albino dolphin known as "Pinky" late Sunday afternoon.
KPLC viewer Edward Matthis spotted Pinky in the East Pass of the Calcasieu Ship Channel, at the south tip of Calcasieu Lake around 5 p.m. - and recorded the video accompanying this story.More >>
Shaun Evans and his 11-year-old son Shamus Evans, who has cerebral palsy, have been running down the Mississippi River for the last month. Evan's son Simon and wife Nichole have been following the two along the way. The family finally finished their journey Saturday night at the Ainsley's Angels Sunset 5K.More >>
Traveler's diarrhea, malaria, Zika virus, and the sicknesses go on. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC has a growing list of travel advisories to many countries and if you don't take early precautions, you could find yourself with What's Going Around.More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District C on Monday, August 7, at 6 p.m. at Oak Park Middle School, located at 2200 Oak Park Blvd., said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The August 7 meeting follows community meetings recently held in Districts A and B. Meetings are being planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles in the coming weeks, said Young. Community Ad...More >>
