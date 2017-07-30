'Pinky' the dolphin spotted in Cameron Parish Sunday

There was another sighting in Cameron Parish of the rare albino dolphin known as "Pinky" late Sunday afternoon.

KPLC viewer Edward Matthis spotted Pinky in the East Pass of the Calcasieu Ship Channel, at the south tip of Calcasieu Lake around 5 p.m. - and recorded the video accompanying this story.

This was the second reported Pinky sighting this week - the first was Wednesday afternoon off the Cameron Parish shore in the Gulf of Mexico, where Pinky was spotted swimming with another dolphin.

(Video courtesy of Edward Matthis.)

