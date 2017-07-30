Father and disabled son finish their 1,700-mile run Saturday

Shaun Evans and his 11-year-old son Shamus Evans, who has cerebral palsy, have been running down the Mississippi River for the last month. Evan's son Simon and wife Nichole have been following the two along the way. The family finally finished their journey Saturday night at the Ainsley's Angels Sunset 5K.More >>
Traveler's diarrhea, malaria, Zika virus, and the sicknesses go on. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports the CDC has a growing list of travel advisories to many countries and if you don't take early precautions, you could find yourself with What's Going Around.More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District C on Monday, August 7, at 6 p.m. at Oak Park Middle School, located at 2200 Oak Park Blvd., said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The August 7 meeting follows community meetings recently held in Districts A and B. Meetings are being planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles in the coming weeks, said Young. Community Ad...More >>
Louisiana State University is searching for a new tiger mascot, with the university's president hoping to have a Mike VII on campus by the September start of football season.More >>
Overnight we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures falling to the lower 70s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 60s! Rain chances are down to zero for tonight. Monday will be a very nice day to get outside! Rain chances are up to only 20% with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. The temperatures will still be in the lower 90s.More >>
