FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures overnight with another beautiful day on Monday!

Overnight we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures falling to the lower 70s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 60s! Rain chances are down to zero for tonight.

Monday will be a very nice day to get outside! Rain chances are up to only 20% with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. The temperatures will still be in the lower 90s.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the lower 90s. A few stray showers are still possible. The humidity will be back on the rise again, so it will not feel as comfortable outside, but will still be a nice day!

Wednesday will have a few more clouds, and we will see a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40%. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Rain will become more likely the next few days due to the cold front that passed over the area Saturday night, has now stalled over the northern gulf and has become a stationary front. Rain chances are going up because the front is now migrating back to the north bringing more moisture to the area.

Thursday and Friday, showers and thunderstorms become more likely and more widespread. Rain chances go up to 60%. Rain is more likely in the afternoon. With the amount of rain, it will help keep temperatures down. Especially after a thunderstorm has passed. Highs are only in the upper 80s both days.

The start of next weekend on Saturday will also be another wet day. Rain chances are at 40% with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

Sunday will have rain chances go down to 30%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. Monday will continue to have rain chances at 30%. Both Sunday and Monday will have partly cloudy skies in between any showers.