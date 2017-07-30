Mayor Hunter to meet with District C residents Aug. 7

Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District C on Monday, August 7, at 6 p.m. at Oak Park Middle School, located at 2200 Oak Park Blvd., said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles.

The August 7 meeting follows community meetings recently held in Districts A and B. Meetings are being planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles in the coming weeks, said Young.

Community Advisement and Assessment Board members are Junaid Abbasi, Dr. Robert Arango, Rev. Joseph Banks, Courtnee Brown, Sean Corcoran, Randy Fuerst, Rev. Steve James, Catherine Riggins and Sylvia Stelly.

“The Community Advisement and Assessment Board is made up of a diverse group of talented individuals who I’ve asked to provide input on unifying our city, from north to south and east to west,” said Mayor Hunter in a statement. “The first step to developing a plan for this is to meet with community members from each district so we can develop a better understanding of the strengths of each part of our community, while identifying weaknesses and working together to find ways to overcome them for the betterment of all of Lake Charles.”

Here is a map of the City Council districts:

