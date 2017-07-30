LC mayor, local agencies give kids back-to-school safety tips

A Leesville native was recently promoted to a two-star general in the Louisiana National Guard. On Friday, July 21, Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan became a two-star general at the Ansel M. Stroud Military History & Weapons Museum at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter and the Community Advisement and Assessment Board will host a community meeting for the residents of District C on Monday, August 7, at 6 p.m. at Oak Park Middle School, located at 2200 Oak Park Blvd., said Matt Young, spokesman for the City of Lake Charles. The August 7 meeting follows community meetings recently held in Districts A and B. Meetings are being planned for each district within the City of Lake Charles in the coming weeks, said Young. Community Ad...More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter heard the concerns of many residents in District B at Thursday night's meeting. "We avoid Enterprise," said resident Louis J. Sweet. "It's not a beautiful road. The homes and the trees are beautiful, but the road is in terrible shape." The issue of flooding, a big problem for Enterprise and other streets in District B, was brought up.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred in Cameron Parish early Saturday morning. A single recreational fishing boat carrying five passengers hit a jetty before sunrise, causing several injuries and one fatality, said LDWF spokesman Lt. Beau Robertson.More >>
On Saturday, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and local law enforcement agencies met with kids and parents to offer back-to-school safety tips. Mayor Hunter, the Lake Charles Police Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police participated in a JCPenney-sponsored event at the Prien Lake Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering safety tips to kids and parents...More >>
