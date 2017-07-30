LC mayor, local agencies give kids back-to-school safety tips

On Saturday, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and local law enforcement agencies met with kids and parents to offer back-to-school safety tips.

Mayor Hunter, the Lake Charles Police Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police participated in a JCPenney-sponsored event at the Prien Lake Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering safety tips to kids and parents getting ready to go back to school, said LCPD spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum.

Among the tips offered, LCPD officers advised kids to walk on the sidewalk instead of the street when available, to always walk in groups, and to never speak to or get into a vehicle with strangers, said Kirkum.

Lake Charles Police also monogrammed police department items for the kids.

