FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front comes through tonight; sunny skies and less humid Sunday

Overnight we will have cloudy skies. The cold front will push through tonight and may still cause a few isolated showers. After the front passes, we will have skies begin to clear and we will start Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s tonight.

Throughout Sunday, the skies will continue to clear up and we will have mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. The front will now take its final effect, by bringing cooler and less humid air in our area. This will not cool the temperatures down much, but it will decrease the humidity making it feel much more comfortable outside. Highs will be in the lower 90s, then will cool to the lower 70s overnight.

Monday will be a nice day after the rain clears out and the front is past southwest Louisiana. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. The temperatures will still be in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. There could be a stray shower, but rain chances are at only 20%.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the lower 90s. A few stray showers are still possible. The humidity will be on the rise again, so it will not feel as comfortable outside, but will still be a nice day!

Wednesday will have a few more clouds, but rain chances are still low at only 20%. A few isolated afternoon showers are not ruled out. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Thursday, showers and thunderstorms become more likely and more widespread. Rain chances go up to 40%. Rain is more likely in the afternoon. With the amount of rain, it will help keep temperatures down. Highs are only in the upper 80s.

By Friday, rain chances go back up to 60% with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day. These will be widespread and could have potentially heavy rainfall at times. This will continue for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances are still at 60%.

Sunday will have rain chances go down to 40%. So, rain is still likely, but will not be as widespread. Instead, will be more scattered to isolated. Monday will continue to have rain chances go back down to only 20% with partly cloudy skies.