Structure fire in Singer Saturday morning; no injuries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Structure fire in Singer Saturday morning; no injuries

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SINGER, LA (KPLC) -

A structure on North Bearhead Road in Singer caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire is now extinguished, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Nobody was home at the location, and there were no injuries reported, said Beauregard Sheriff Ricky Moses.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, said Moses.

The Singer Fire Department, Oretta Fire Department, Pujo Fire Department, and Calcasieu Parish Ward 6 Fire Department responded to the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Structure fire in Singer Saturday morning; no injuries

    Structure fire in Singer Saturday morning; no injuries

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:12:13 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A structure on North Bear Head Road in Singer caught fire Saturday morning. The fire is now extinguished, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    A structure on North Bear Head Road in Singer caught fire Saturday morning. The fire is now extinguished, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

  • Fatal boating incident at Cameron Jetties Saturday morning

    Fatal boating incident at Cameron Jetties Saturday morning

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-29 15:55:56 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

    The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Cameron Parish early Saturday morning. A single recreational fishing boat carrying five passengers hit a jetty before sunrise, causing several injuries and one fatality, said LDWF spokesman Lt. Beau Robertson.

    More >>

    The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Cameron Parish early Saturday morning. A single recreational fishing boat carrying five passengers hit a jetty before sunrise, causing several injuries and one fatality, said LDWF spokesman Lt. Beau Robertson.

    More >>

  • Possible sinkhole on Ryan Street filled Friday morning

    Possible sinkhole on Ryan Street filled Friday morning

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-07-29 15:54:36 GMT
    Ryan Street pothole (Source: KPLC)Ryan Street pothole (Source: KPLC)

    A possible sinkhole that opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street was patched with asphalt Friday morning.

    At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.

    More >>

    A possible sinkhole that opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street was patched with asphalt Friday morning.

    At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly