Structure fire in Singer Saturday morning; no injuries

A structure on North Bearhead Road in Singer caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire is now extinguished, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Nobody was home at the location, and there were no injuries reported, said Beauregard Sheriff Ricky Moses.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, said Moses.

The Singer Fire Department, Oretta Fire Department, Pujo Fire Department, and Calcasieu Parish Ward 6 Fire Department responded to the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.