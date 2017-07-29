UPDATE: Victim in Cameron Jetties boating accident identified - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Victim in Cameron Jetties boating accident identified

(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries) (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities have identified the passenger who died in a boating accident at the Cameron Jetties early Saturday morning.

Darla Wilkerson, 64, of Huntsville, TX was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, said Lt. Beau Robertson, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

A single recreational fishing boat carrying five passengers hit a jetty before sunrise on Saturday, causing several injuries along with the fatality.

Another person who was aboard the boat is in critical condition in a Lafayette hospital, said Robertson.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by LDWF, with assistance from the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

