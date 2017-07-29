Fatal boating incident at Cameron Jetties Saturday morning - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fatal boating incident at Cameron Jetties Saturday morning

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Cameron Parish early Saturday morning.

A single recreational fishing boat carrying five passengers hit a jetty before sunrise, causing several injuries and one fatality, said LDWF spokesman Lt. Beau Robertson.

Authorities are not releasing information on the victim at this time, said Robertson.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by LDWF, with assistance from the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office.

