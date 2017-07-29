Fatal boating incident at Cameron Jetties Saturday morning

Two years ago Shaun Evans and his son Shamus, who has cerebral palsy, ran across the United States from Seattle to New York City. Now the father-son duo is running again, this time down the Mississippi River, where they will finish in Lake Charles Saturday night.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Cameron Parish early Saturday morning. A single recreational fishing boat carrying five passengers hit a jetty before sunrise, causing several injuries and one fatality, said LDWF spokesman Lt. Beau Robertson.More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on the Calcasieu River learning how to frog. Often referred to as "frogging," this family hobby takes place after dark. Essentially, the goal of frogging is to quickly snatch a frog - often barehanded.More >>
A possible sinkhole that opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street was patched with asphalt Friday morning.
At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.More >>
