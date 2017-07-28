UPDATE: LCPD investigating two Nelson Road accidents that occurred Friday night

Lake Charles Police is investigating two vehicle accidents - one involving a pedestrian - that happened on Nelson Road Friday night.

One accident, which was initially thought to involve a person being ejected from a vehicle, actually involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, said Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum.

And that accident was actually the second vehicle accident to be investigated by LCPD on Nelson road Friday night.

On Friday, July 28 at 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Country Club Road and Nelson Road, LCPD was called to an accident that turned out to be a hit-and-run, said Kirkum.

While stopped at a red light at the intersection of Country Club Road and Nelson Road, a vehicle was struck in the rear. The driver of the struck vehicle described the vehicle that hit her as a midsize gray-colored truck with many dents.

The driver of the truck - described as a white male - drove off. There was minor damage, said Kirkum.

At 9:45 p.m., while on scene working the first accident, officers were dispatched to a call at another wreck on Nelson Road near the intersection of Nelson and Thorn Road.

The initial call information was that a subject had been ejected from a vehicle due to the wreck. After further investigation it was learned that 35-year-old Luke Hazelton walked into oncoming traffic on Nelson Road from the area of Nelson and Thorn Road, and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling south on Nelson Road, said Kirkum.

Investigating officers said that Hazelton was coherent at the scene, but he was airlifted to Lafayette General with some injuries. His condition is unknown as of Saturday evening, said Kirkum.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Hazelton was not held at fault and was not ticketed.

The two accidents on Nelson Road are not related, said Kirkum.

Cpl. Eddie McCue and Officer Dakota Baccigalopi handled both accidents.

Lt. Kirkum urges anyone with any information about either accident to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1456.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.