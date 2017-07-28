UPDATE: LCPD investigating two Nelson Road accidents that occurred Friday night

Lake Charles Police is investigating two vehicle accidents - one involving a pedestrian - that happened on Nelson Road Friday night. One accident, which was initially thought to involve a person being ejected from a vehicle, actually involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, said Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum.More >>
Overnight we will have cloudy skies. The cold front will push through tonight and may still cause a few isolated showers. After the front passes, we will have skies begin to clear and we will start Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s tonight. throughout Sunday, the skies will continue to clear up and we will have mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. The front will now take its final effect, by bringing cooler and less humid air in our area.More >>
A Greek organization at McNeese State University is being recognized locally and nationally for its community service work. Members of the Theta Rho chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity are already planning next year's events here at McNeese State University. That's after having one of their busiest years in recent history. "We have four pillars: leadership, fellowship, service and scholarship," said Austin Pottorff, Kappa Sigma president. "Those are what we l...More >>
The idea behind community policing is to bring police and citizens together to prevent crime and solve neighborhood problems. With community policing, the emphasis is on stopping crime before it happens, not responding to calls after a crime occurs. National Night Out is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. For the most part, citizens of Lake Charles think LCPD does a good job connecting to the people.More >>
A structure on North Bearhead Road in Singer caught fire Saturday morning. The fire is now extinguished, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
