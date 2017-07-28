UPDATE: LCPD investigating two Nelson Road accidents that occurr - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: LCPD investigating two Nelson Road accidents that occurred Friday night

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police is investigating two vehicle accidents - one involving a pedestrian - that happened on Nelson Road Friday night.

One accident, which was initially thought to involve a person being ejected from a vehicle, actually involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, said Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum.

And that accident was actually the second vehicle accident to be investigated by LCPD on Nelson road Friday night.

On Friday, July 28 at 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Country Club Road and Nelson Road, LCPD was called to an accident that turned out to be a hit-and-run, said Kirkum.

While stopped at a red light at the intersection of Country Club Road and Nelson Road, a vehicle was struck in the rear. The driver of the struck vehicle described the vehicle that hit her as a midsize gray-colored truck with many dents.

The driver of the truck - described as a white male - drove off. There was minor damage, said Kirkum.

At 9:45 p.m., while on scene working the first accident, officers were dispatched to a call at another wreck on Nelson Road near the intersection of Nelson and Thorn Road.

The initial call information was that a subject had been ejected from a vehicle due to the wreck. After further investigation it was learned that 35-year-old Luke Hazelton walked into oncoming traffic on Nelson Road from the area of Nelson and Thorn Road, and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling south on Nelson Road, said Kirkum.

Investigating officers said that Hazelton was coherent at the scene, but he was airlifted to Lafayette General with some injuries. His condition is unknown as of Saturday evening, said Kirkum.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Hazelton was not held at fault and was not ticketed.

The two accidents on Nelson Road are not related, said Kirkum.

Cpl. Eddie McCue and Officer Dakota Baccigalopi handled both accidents.

Lt. Kirkum urges anyone with any information about either accident to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1456.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: LCPD investigating two Nelson Road accidents that occurred Friday night

    UPDATE: LCPD investigating two Nelson Road accidents that occurred Friday night

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:03:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    Lake Charles Police is investigating two vehicle accidents - one involving a pedestrian - that happened on Nelson Road Friday night. One accident, which was initially thought to involve a person being ejected from a vehicle, actually involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, said Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum. 

    More >>

    Lake Charles Police is investigating two vehicle accidents - one involving a pedestrian - that happened on Nelson Road Friday night. One accident, which was initially thought to involve a person being ejected from a vehicle, actually involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, said Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Lt. Kevin Kirkum. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front comes through tonight; sunny skies and less humid Sunday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front comes through tonight; sunny skies and less humid Sunday

    Saturday, July 29 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-07-29 22:03:09 GMT
    Less humid & beautiful day SundayLess humid & beautiful day Sunday

    Overnight we will have cloudy skies. The cold front will push through tonight and may still cause a few isolated showers. After the front passes, we will have skies begin to clear and we will start Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s tonight. throughout Sunday, the skies will continue to clear up and we will have mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. The front will now take its final effect, by bringing cooler and less humid air in our area.

    More >>

    Overnight we will have cloudy skies. The cold front will push through tonight and may still cause a few isolated showers. After the front passes, we will have skies begin to clear and we will start Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s tonight. throughout Sunday, the skies will continue to clear up and we will have mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. The front will now take its final effect, by bringing cooler and less humid air in our area.

    More >>

  • Hometown Heroes - Kappa Sigma fraternity at McNeese

    Hometown Heroes - Kappa Sigma fraternity at McNeese

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:39:30 GMT
    Kappa SigmaKappa Sigma

    A Greek organization at McNeese State University is being recognized locally and nationally for its community service work. Members of the Theta Rho chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity are already planning next year's events here at McNeese State University. That's after having one of their busiest years in recent history.  "We have four pillars: leadership, fellowship, service and scholarship," said Austin Pottorff, Kappa Sigma president. "Those are what we l...

    More >>

    A Greek organization at McNeese State University is being recognized locally and nationally for its community service work. Members of the Theta Rho chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity are already planning next year's events here at McNeese State University. That's after having one of their busiest years in recent history. "We have four pillars: leadership, fellowship, service and scholarship," said Austin Pottorff, Kappa Sigma president. "Those are what we l...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly