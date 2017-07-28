BREAKING: Accident on Nelson Road

There was an accident on Nelson Road Friday night according to Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Kevin Kirkum.

A subject was ejected from a vehicle in the accident near Dairy Queen Kirkum said.

"At this time accident with subject being ejected from vehicle, not a pedestrian. No other information at this time"- Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The accident slowed traffic on Nelson Road in both directions.

Details are limited at this time. KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.