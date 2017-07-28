BREAKING: Accident on Nelson Road

Two years ago Shaun Evans and his son Shamus Evans, who has cerebral palsy ran across the United States from Seattle to New York City. Now the father son duo is running again, this time down the Mississippi River where they will finish in Lake Charles Saturday night. Shaun Evans is strapping in his 11-year-old son Shamus who has cerebral palsy in his freedom running chair. And together the father son duo hit the road. Starting from Minnesota the two have been running d...More >>
Two years ago Shaun Evans and his son Shamus Evans, who has cerebral palsy ran across the United States from Seattle to New York City. Now the father son duo is running again, this time down the Mississippi River where they will finish in Lake Charles Saturday night. Shaun Evans is strapping in his 11-year-old son Shamus who has cerebral palsy in his freedom running chair. And together the father son duo hit the road. Starting from Minnesota the two have been running d...More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on the Calcasieu River learning how to frog. Often referred to as "frogging," this family hobby takes place after dark. Essentially, the goal of frogging is to quickly snatch a frog - often barehanded.More >>
In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on the Calcasieu River learning how to frog. Often referred to as "frogging," this family hobby takes place after dark. Essentially, the goal of frogging is to quickly snatch a frog - often barehanded.More >>
A possible sinkhole that opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street was patched with asphalt Friday morning.
At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.More >>
A possible sinkhole that opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street was patched with asphalt Friday morning.
At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.More >>
Folks from KPLC will be out in the community of DeRidder today for the continuing Grillin' & Chillin' series. Be sure to join us this Friday, July 28, at the Veterans Park and Splash Pad on Hwy. 171. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers ...More >>
Folks from KPLC will be out in the community of DeRidder today for the continuing Grillin' & Chillin' series. Be sure to join us this Friday, July 28, at the Veterans Park and Splash Pad on Hwy. 171. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers ...More >>