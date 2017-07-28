Father and disabled son run 1,700 miles from Minnesota to Lake Charles

Two years ago Shaun Evans and his son Shamus Evans, who has cerebral palsy ran across the United States from Seattle to New York City.

Now the father son duo is running again, this time down the Mississippi River where they will finish in Lake Charles Saturday night.

Shaun Evans is strapping in his 11-year-old son Shamus who has cerebral palsy in his freedom running chair.

And together the father son duo hit the road.

Starting from Minnesota the two have been running down the Mississippi River for the last 28 days.

“We will finish in Lake Charles, Louisiana, tomorrow which is unbelievable to say,” said Evans.

Following behind is his nine-year-old son Simon and his wife Nichole.

“I’m driving," said Nichole. "I’m driving the RV.”

During their run they stop and talk to a baseball team from San Antonio sharing their story and giving words of advice.

"You can do anything you set your mind to," said Evans. "Shamus came up with this goal. This was never my idea.”

So why are Shaun and Shamus running down the United States?

“Giving that gift of mobility to kids and the families along the way,” said Evans.

With the help of Ainsley’s Angels the Evans have donated freedom chairs to 18 families this month. They’ll donate three more in Lake Charles as they finish their journey.

“That’s why we do this," said Evans. "It’s so rewarding and so fulfilling to be able to give that gift of mobility to other people. It’s goosebumps every day.”

And every now and then it hits Nichole just what her son and husband are doing.

“I’ll just stop and step back and they’ll role by me and I get flooded with emotions because I’m like holy cow, we’re doing something big,” she said.

And as the father son run comes closely to an end, Shaun is always inspired by Shamus to push past any limits in their way.

“There is always opportunities to dream bigger and Shamus taught me that because these were his dreams," he said. "Things that I would have never even though were humanly possible, Shamus showed me that anything is possible and that you can dream big, and that their really should be any limits. The only limits we often have are the ones that we put on ourselves.”

The Evans will run from Lafayette tomorrow where they will finish their 1700 mile run at the Ainsley's Angels 5K sunset run that will begin at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on Ainsley's Angels, click HERE.



