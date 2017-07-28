'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Christian learns to 'frog'

In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on the Calcasieu River learning how to frog.

Often referred to as "frogging," this family hobby takes place after dark. Essentially, the goal of frogging is to quickly snatch a frog - often barehanded.

With the help of Chris Cruze, a Moss Bluff resident, Christian learned the basics of catching this slimy amphibian. Watch the full video to see if Christian was lucky enough to catch one.

