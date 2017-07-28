'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Christian learns to 'frog'

In this week's edition of "Christian's Cajun Adventures," KPLC's Christian Piekos spent time on the Calcasieu River learning how to frog. Often referred to as "frogging," this family hobby takes place after dark. Essentially, the goal of frogging is to quickly snatch a frog - often barehanded.More >>
A possible sinkhole that opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street was patched with asphalt Friday morning.
At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.More >>
Folks from KPLC will be out in the community of DeRidder today for the continuing Grillin' & Chillin' series. Be sure to join us this Friday, July 28, at the Veterans Park and Splash Pad on Hwy. 171. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live. We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts. KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers ...More >>
Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. it will still feel very warm with heat indices not dropping below the 80-degree mark. Rain chances are down to zero. Saturday will have a rare July cold front make its way through southwest Louisiana. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to the early evening. Rain chances are up to 60%. The morning will still turn out nice, as the rain is not expected until the evening.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty as a principal to second-degree murder and principal to armed robbery in connection with a shooting death six days ago on Broad Street. The victim in that killing was Josh Touchet. The boy is not suspected of being the shooter in the case. District Attorney John DeRosier says the youth has been committed to the Office of Juvenile Justice to be incarcerated until he is 21. DeRosier says the boy will serve his time in a state facilit...More >>
