FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rare July cold front brings rain Saturday and relief from the humidity by Monday

Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. it will still feel very warm with heat indices not dropping below the 80-degree mark. Rain chances are down to zero.

Saturday will have a rare July cold front make its way through southwest Louisiana. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to the early evening. Rain chances are up to 60%. The morning will still turn out nice, as the rain is not expected until closer to the evening hours. So if you have any outdoor plans, it’s best to plan on the morning and early afternoon.

The front will start to move out late Saturday night into the early morning hours on Sunday. So throughout the day, the skies will likely clear up and we will have partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The front will now take its full effect, by bringing cooler air in our area. This will not cool the temperatures down much, but it will decrease the humidity making it feel much more comfortable outside. Highs will be in the lower 90s, then will cool to the lower 70s overnight.

Monday will be a nice day after the rain clears out and the front dissipates. The humidity will be slightly lower making for a more comfortable day. The temperatures will still be in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. There could be a stray shower, but rain chances are at only 20%.

Tuesday will have another beautiful day with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the lower 90s. The humidity will be on the rise again, so it will not feel as comfortable outside, but will still be a nice day!

Wednesday will likely be the start of more rain for the next few days. There is only a 30% chance for showers in the afternoon on Wednesday, but will increase as we finish out the week. So, by Thursday, showers and thunderstorms become more likely and more widespread. Rain chances go up to 60%. By Friday, rain chances go back to 40% with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day.