Possible sinkhole on Ryan Street filled Friday morning

A possible sinkhole opened up on Ryan Street near Chavanne Street on Friday morning, and has been patched with asphalt.

At around 9 a.m. Friday morning a Department of Transportation employee reported a pothole on Ryan Street, said Matt Young, City of Lake Charles spokesman.

DOTD filled the hole with cold mix asphalt in the morning, said Deidre Duilhet, Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

The cause of the hole hasn't been determined, although a water pipeline leak is under discussion as a possible contributing factor; the patched hole does not pose a danger to the public, said Young.

The city will investigate whether the hole was caused by a water leak on Monday. If a water leak is discovered, the city will repair the leak and re-patch the hole, said Young.

