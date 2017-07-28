Lake Charles Toyota and KPLC hosting Grillin' & Chillin' in DeRi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Toyota and KPLC hosting Grillin' & Chillin' in DeRidder

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Folks from KPLC will be out in the community of DeRidder today for the continuing Grillin' & Chillin' series.

Be sure to join us this Friday, July 28, at the Veterans Park and Splash Pad on Hwy. 171.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton, Candy Rodriguez, and other members of the KPLC team will be broadcasting live.

We'll be grilling hot dogs for the community during our First at Four, Live at Five, and 7 News at Six broadcasts.

KPLC wants to meet and connect with our viewers in their hometowns, so we'll see you there for some food and fellowship.

If you can't make it out to join us in DeRidder be sure to catch us on KPLC at 4, 5, and 6.

To learn more about the Beauregard Museum and the Gothic Jail click HERE.

For more information on the RealArt Gallery in DeRidder click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

